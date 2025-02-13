A group of young musicians in Mumbai performed a classical cover of the iconic theme of beloved cartoon series - Tom & Jerry - grabbing netizens' attention.

Led by musician Rishabh Sharma, the team performed the iconic theme using Tabla, flute, guitar, adding a unique touch to it. And it turned out mgical!

"85 years of iconic chaos! From classic tunes to new grooves, here’s our tribute to Tom & Jerry’s timeless theme.Happy Birthday Tom & Jerry!" read the caption.

One of the key highlights of the performance was a bunch of girls singing the tune with 'Sa Re Ga Ma'.

Here's how netizens reacted

"the cutest singing session we have ever had", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "How do I ringtone this".

A third joined, "Felt like tom and jerry s indian version".