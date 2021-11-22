Group of Himalayan monks dance to Yohani’s 'Manike Mage Hithe' - WATCH viral video

You are living under a rock if you still have not heard Sri Lankan singer Yohan Diloka De Silva’s 'Manike Mage Hithe' because it has been topping the charts since a few months and netizens are still grooving to the tune.

The song has been trending on Instagram reels and the latest addition to it is a group of monks who are seen shaking a leg to the song.

The clip is shared by Himalayan Monks where two monks are seen grooving to the rhythm of Manike Mage Hithe and netizens are loving it. The caption read, "Everyone! Keep your face up in the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow. Stay positive. Better days are on their way."

Take a look at the clip:

Well, these monks are not the only ones. Recently, a group of dancers also made a reel on Instagram in the middle of mystic mountains and the video went viral.

Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe by Satheeshan Rathnayaka went crazy viral online after Yohani's rendition came out in May.