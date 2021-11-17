Group of friends recreate SRK’s iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya dance on top of vehicle- Watch viral video here

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora starred in one of the most iconic dance numbers of all time in India- Chaiyya Chaiyya from the popular movie Dil Se. The hook dance step of Chaiyya Chaiyya is still one of the most famous dance moves of all time.

Over the years, many people have attempted the wildly popular dance moves in the video of Chaiyya Chaiyya, and in recent days, another such video has surfaced on social media. A group of friends filmed a video dancing to the Bollywood number, making the clip go viral.

What’s great about the video is that the group of friends recreated the iconic dance steps of SRK and Malaika’s Chaiyya Chaiyya video on top of a vehicle, similar to how both the actors did in the original video. Their dance video is now trending across social media platforms.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by a user named Jainil Mehta, who is a dancer and choreographer. In the video, Jainil can be seen dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya along with three of his friends, recreating the original video of the song.

The video further shows the team of dancers climbing on top of a recreational vehicle (RV) and grooving to the SRK song, doing the popular hook step of Chaiyya Chaiyya. Their dance moves are smooth and energetic in the video, which won the hearts of netizens.

The video has gone viral on Instagram and other social media platforms since it has been uploaded, garnering over 4 lakh views and 35 thousand likes on the internet. Netizens also showed their praises for the group of friends in the comment section, calling their video “perfect” and “super cool.”