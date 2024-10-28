The card, sent by Rohit to his friends for his wedding to Rajini, contains a specific directive: 'Strictly prohibited is Saurabh's entry.' He is not welcome. Chase him away wherever you see him.”

A wedding invitation from Uttar Pradesh has become a rage on social media, not for its design but for a very unusual message. The card, sent by Rohit to his friends for his wedding to Rajini, contains a specific directive: 'Strictly prohibited is Saurabh's entry.' He is not welcome. Chase him away wherever you see him.”

The note has become a source of memes and commentary online, mainly from people with the name Saurabh, lamenting their newfound fame. The name has been tagged by many social media users, who have playfully suggested that the invitation is a sign of a lack of respect for them. The incident has prompted speculation about the nature of Rohit and Saurabh's relationship, with some wondering if Rohit could be marrying Saurabh's ex.

It is one of a growing number of couples in India who are taking a quirky and humorous approach to their wedding invites. In an age of ever more elaborate and Instagram-worthy weddings, invitations have become a creative expression of personality and sentiment. Some invitations are written to elicit laughter or joy, but this particular one has entered a space that may offend some.





Rohit and Rajini's wedding was celebrated in the Bichpuri village of the Etah district in Uttar Pradesh. The couple's decision to name the one person they explicitly disinvite has drawn attention to social dynamics at weddings.

The invitation is still circulating online, and it’s a reminder that friend groups and families can sometimes be complicated.

In an era where every bit of life is posted online, Rohit and Rajini’s wedding invite is a unique case study of how humour (and maybe a touch of drama) can draw attention and generate social buzz.