Dulha bana singer! Groom sings popular romantic song to woo his bride, WATCH viral video

Everyone wants to be surprised and feel loved, especially on their wedding day. Every bride dreams about having a great and mesmerizing entry on her D-day. One of the biggest moments of every girl’s life is when she makes her own way down the aisle. Thoughts of leaving home for the sake of an eternal bond and a lifetime of love makes her emotional. But what if the man waiting for his bride do something unique in order to make her feel special and loved Infront of all, during this time? The bride will definitely forget all those emotions and will feel lucky. One such video of a groom singing for the bride is going viral on the Internet.

In the video that has gone viral, a groom is seen standing on the stage waiting for his bride to come. As soon as the bride enters with her family, the groom starts singing “Janam Janam janam saath chalna yuhi, kasam tumhe kasam aake milna yuhi” from the movie Dilwale. He sang so beautifully as if he was expressing his feelings through the lyrics. On hearing this the bride also starts smiling and blushing. The groom then held bride’s hand and made her feel even more special. Anyone who will watch this video will surely love this couple.

The video was shared by Manish Pandey, on Twitter. While sharing the video he wrote, “ Have seen the dance entry of the bride... now see the song entry of the groom” The video has been viewed more than 2000 times. Needless to say, netizens are impressed with the groom’s voice and the way he made his bride feel special.