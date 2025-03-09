In the viral dance video, the groom is performing a dance at his own wedding like a star. In the groom dance video, you can see the groom dancing joyfully on the buggy while the people from the neighborhood are watching him from the rooftops.

Grooms and brides at Indian weddings generally maintain silence and keep calm due to both the nervousness related to the event and to keep the decorum maintained. They are the most silent and nervous people at a wedding as they are the centre of attraction and have a responsibility for the whole event. However, there are some people who are not affected by any societal norms, nor care about what people might think of their behaviour, they simply believe in living every moment of their happiness to the fullest.

Due to the fact that that Indian weddings are very cultural, colourful with lot of music and dance, not just the baraatis and gharaatis (guests from the groom’s side and bride’s side) but even the groom and bride themselves also get excited for their wedding. Sometimes, this brings out their excitement to such levels that they surprise their own guests. A lot of videos online, on social media shows groom and bride dancing in weird ways or performing ceremonies in their own unique ways.

One such viral video of groom dancing has surfaced on internet which has shocked both the attendees at the wedding and online users. Take a look at this rockstar groom from the viral wedding video. In the viral video, the groom is performing a dance at his own wedding like a star. His carefree attitude is winning the hearts of many, while some are not shy about trolling him as well.

Groom’s dance video goes viral

In this viral dance video, the groom can be seen wearing a white sherwani and a sehra on his head, dancing like a Bollywood star to the song “Peeche Baraati Aage Band Baaja, Aaye Dulhe Raja...” on a royal buggy. The groom got so excited seeing his bride standing on the balcony that he didn't care about how he was dancing and what the guests might think. In the groom dance video, you can see the groom dancing joyfully on the buggy while the people from the neighborhood are watching him from the rooftops. Soon, the groom's relatives also climb onto the buggy and start dancing along with him. On social media, people are leaving mixed reactions in the comment section on the viral wedding dance.

Internet reacts to groom’s viral dance at wedding

On the groom's dance, one user wrote, “Someone tell him it's his wedding, he's the groom, he shouldn't behave like this.” In response, another user wrote, “He's just happy, you people who always find faults, keep burning with jealousy. You can never make the world happy anyway.” A third user wrote, “He doesn't know how to dance, but he should at least feel some shame.” In reply, someone wrote, “Let the world say whatever, brother, he's happy, that's all that matters.” Another person wrote, “He's dancing like this, and I feel embarrassed.” To this, someone responded, “He's doing well, what's your problem? He's happy, brother.” This video of the Indian groom dancing like a rockstar has truly made people happy. Another wrote, “The wedding can take place later, but you must dance first.”