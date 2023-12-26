Groom's side calls off wedding due to this bizarre reason

A heated argument erupted after the hosts, the bride's family, confirmed the absence of bone marrow in the dishes. The disagreement reached a boiling point, after which the local police had to intervene.

In a dramatic turn of events, a wedding in Telangana was abruptly called off as tensions escalated over the absence of mutton bone marrow in the non-vegetarian menu, which was selected by the bride's family.

The bride, hailing from Nizamabad, and the groom, a resident of Jagtial, had exchanged engagement vows at the bride's residence in November.

However, the trouble started when guests, including the relatives of the groom, noticed the absence of mutton bone marrow from the non-vegetarian menu.

A heated argument erupted after the hosts, the bride's family, confirmed the absence of bone marrow in the dishes. The disagreement reached a boiling point, after which the local police had to intervene.

Despite efforts by the police to mediate and settle down the situation, the groom's family felt ashamed and embarrassed. They labelled the incident as an "insult," and remained adamant in their decision to call off the wedding.

They said that the bride's family deliberately didn't keep the mutton bone marrow dish in the non-vegetarian menu.

Remarkably, the incident had a similar storyline to the acclaimed Telugu movie 'Balagam,' released in March, where a wedding was similarly cancelled due to a dispute over mutton bone marrow between the two families.