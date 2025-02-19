In a commendable move, Paramveer Rathore, a 30-year-old groom, returned Rs 5,51,000 in dowry to his bride's family in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

In a commendable move, Paramveer Rathore, a 30-year-old groom, returned Rs 5,51,000 in dowry to his bride's family in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, as reported by NDTV. Rathore had received the dowry during his wedding to Nikita Bhati on February 14 in Karaliya village.

At the “tilak” ceremony, the groom, Paramveer Rathore, was presented with Rs 5,51,000 on a decorated plate as dowry. Rathore is a civil services aspirant.

While talking to NDTV, Rathore said, “When they tried to offer me the money, I was sad to see that such (dowry) practices continue to exist in society. I could not immediately reject it, so I had to carry on with the rituals. I spoke to my father and other family members and said we must return the money.”

"I am a civil services aspirant, and I have studied a lot, so I felt if educated people don't make a change, then who will. We must set an example. My parents agreed and supported me. I also have a sister. If we do not put an end to these malpractices, then how will we bring about a change in society? Each of us has to start somewhere. It will not happen suddenly, but we must start somewhere.” He further said.

Rathore's father, Ishwar Singh, shared similar views, stating, “Today, women are representing the country in every field. That is why we were unable to accept the cash. I accepted just one coconut and a one-rupee coin as part of the rituals. We returned all the money. We must stop this practice of dowry.”

The gesture was widely applauded by the bride's family, relatives, and local villagers in both Karaliya and Rathore's native Pali village. “The baraat that came from Pali has set an example. They were offered Rs 5,51,000 but by refusing to accept it, they have sent across a message to society that we must stop such feudal practices,” Bhawani Singh Bhati, a relative of the bride, said.