A recent wedding sparked excitement online when the groom’s mother and uncle took the limelight with their magnetic dance moves, leaving guests and the internet applauding.

Dancing in traditional attire, the two family members made the dance floor alive with their groovy dance performance to a hit number from Bollywood film War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The song, Jai Jai Shivshankar, had them move rhythemically as they moved effortlessly with their movements and energy rising high and matching flawlessly.

They swayed the entire weddings guests who continued to cheer the dancers applauding and hooting. The wedding dance video went viral and got massive reactions online. The viral dance video was captioned, “Groom’s mom and uncle = Dance floor legend.”

The wedding vibe swept the viral dancers swept off their feet, making a statement that age is no bar for fun, for dance and for anything heartful.

The viral wedding video of dance became so popular that it hit over five million views. The excited netizens reacted with love and humour which suggest that they thoroughly enjoyed the Bollywood level performance.

One of the viewers wrote, “Pure dulhan samaj me dar ka mahol hai (The bride’s side is in fear.)” Another user commented, “Todays youngsters forget that these uncles and aunts are the same generation as that of the ‘khans’ or aishwarya or shilpa Shetty etc etc and when the stars can dance so can the parents.”

A third user wrote, “Husband boring ho chalega, par in-laws fun hona chaiye!” A fourth person commented, “Red bull needs aunty ji.”