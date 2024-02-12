'Mercedes, Fortuner, 1.25 kg gold and more..' Groom receives gift worth crores, still not India's most expensive wedding

India is famous for its fat Indian weddings. However, few weddings leave people stunned. Here's one of Noida's weddings that has stunned the internet due to the extravagant exchange of gifts between two families.

This clip was shared on Instagram by Vinti Bhati where the families were seen annoucing lavish gifts in exchange. "Ek dining table hai, do gaadi, ek Mercedez Benz, ek Fortuner, kul milaake 1.25kg sona hai aur 7kg chaandi (There is a dining table, two cars including a Mercedes E-Class and a Toyota Fortuner apart from 1.25kg gold and 7kg silver)," the man was heard reading out the list of items from a paper to the guests.

This video has amassed 11 million views on Instagram and was widely shared among netizens. However the comments sections of the video was off due to negative comments from people across the internet. One of the person reportedly wrote, "begging bowl in disguise."

The sentiment of disgust was echoed by numerous other social media users who slammed the groom’s family in no uncertain terms.

Another user reportedly commented, “This is not a wedding but a business,” a user said. Another person added, "Why isn't the police taking action? Taking and giving dowry was a crime as far as I know."