Groom misses target for bride's sindoor, her reaction is now a viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: The internet can't stop laughing after watching a video of a bride and groom on their wedding day that is quickly going viral online. Well, in a not-so happy event on the big day, the groom tried to fill the bride's sindoor but he failed miserably. Yes, you read that right. The bride's reaction to this was priceless and absolutely adored by netizens. Shared on Instagram by user named @wedabout, the clip has over 2.5 million views and you should not miss out on it either.

In the now-viral video, the groom can be seen filling the bride's sindoor but he failed miserably. When the girl notices it, she can't help but laugh, which is what makes this video so entertaining to watch. "The groom tries to place the sindoor on the bride’s forehead, but misses terribly and smears sindoor on her forehead What a way to steal the spotlight from the bride!" reads the video caption.

The video was shared few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 2.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. It also elicited a slew of reactions from Instagram users, who were left in splits after watching the events unfold.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“They both have same vibes... Lovers should be like this ” posted a user. “Kuch kaam serious hoke krna chaiye har baat me mazak accha ni lagta baaki aapke marzi ” expressed another. “Sab rituals ka mazaak banakar rakha hai... agar modern hona isse kehte hai toh hum traditionalist hi theek hai,” wrote a third.