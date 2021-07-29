Groom kneels before bride just before varmala, leaves everyone surprised - WATCH viral video

The internet is flooded with viral videos of weddings that have gone wrong in different ways but here's a video that will melt your heart and make you smile yearn for such a life partner.

Indian weddings have a ritual where the bride and groom exchange flower garlands before the actual wedding takes place. Now, this ritual is seen as a competition between the two sides, and generally either the groom or the bride make it difficult for the other to exchange the garlands. It also contains an element of fun and enthusiasm in it.

In this viral video, both bride and groom are seen standing opposite each other waiting to begin the ceremony. As the bride goes ahead to exchange the garland first, she expects the groom to play hard to get but instead to her surprise, the groom kneels before her and asks her to exchange the garland.

While the bride and groom exchanged garlands, it left the relatives and guests at the wedding in awe. The video is going viral on Instagram, it was shared by an account named Akki and has been liked by more than 1.84 lakh people and has over a million views.