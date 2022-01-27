Groom dresses up as Tovino Thomas' 'Minnal Murali' during wedding shoot - WATCH viral video

Weddings are a grand affair in India and one of the reasons for it is that they are highly motivated and inspired by our film industry. One such video is currently going viral on Instagram which shows a groom, heavily inspired by the Malayalam film 'Minnal Murali', dressed as the superhero.

The groom was dressed as 'Minnal Murali' for his post-wedding shoot, taking social media users by surprise. The groom, identified as Amal Raveendran, could be seen dressed in the full costume of the superhero while his bride wore a traditional saree.

The video further showed the couple exchanging garlands in an open field. The video was shot in the Kottayam district of Kerala. The couple was also spotted running around in the field.

Watch the video here.

The groom Raveendran, while speaking to Indian Express said, "Our relatives were excited to see me in the costume after the shoot. My cousins had planned to wear superhero costumes on the wedding day. However, due to Covid and related restrictions, they could not attend the wedding. Many people were curious about the wedding after watching 'save the date' video."

Many users also tagged Tovino Thomas in the video who played the role of the superhero in the Malayalam film.