Groom demands a kiss from his bride before varmala in viral video, WATCH what happens next

As India's wedding season began, social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook are flooded with millions of wedding videos and photos. A video of a bride and groom has gone viral on social media recently where the groom brings a new twist to the garland ceremony putting the condition of receiving a kiss on the stage. Wedding guests began hooting and applauding as soon as the groom requested the bride for a kiss. This video was uploaded to the “witty_wedding”, an Instagram handle.

Both the bride and groom can be seen standing on the stage for Jaimala in this video. The groom then begins to make gestures to the bride, requesting a kiss. The bride seems shy initially, but then gives him a tender kiss on the cheeks. Those gathered clap and cheer when they see all of this. On social media, a lot of people admire this nice moment of both. “My varmala with a twist! When you are getting married with your college time love” said the caption beside the video. Check out the video below:

So far, over 16,000 people have liked this video on Instagram, and it has been seen over 3.5 lakh times. Meanwhile, a large number of people have expressed their opinions on the video. “Yeh hui na baat”, one user wrote. “I was also about to do something similar in my marriage”, another user commented. “Seen this very cute thing on the internet. Today!” someone responded.