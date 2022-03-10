Groom cries happy tears after seeing bride's dance performance during wedding - WATCH viral video

Wedding videos are all the rage on social media platforms right now. Every day several videos from wedding ceremonies go viral on social media which show the festivities, drama, dance that goes on during the ceremony. An emotional new video is currently going viral on social media which shows the bride entering the wedding venue and performing for the groom.

READ | Mother and son dance to Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde's viral 'Arabic Kuthu' song from 'Beast' - WATCH video

In the video which is going viral on Instagram, the groom could be seen tearing up when his bride dedicated a dance performance for him while entering the wedding venue. The video shows the groom at the venue with his baraat in tow which is when the bride, dressed in a heavy pink lehenga, welcomed him with a dance performance on 'Mere Haath Mein Hai Jo Mehndi'.

Watch the video here.

As the bride danced to the song, the groom could not help but cry. However, what won netizens' hearts was when the bride lovingly wiped the groom's tears in the end.

This video was shared on Instagram by an account named 'bridal_lehenga_designn' and was captioned as, "Happiness of marrying the love of your life." So far, the video has more than 40,000 likes on it. Netizens have also posted heartfelt comments on the video.

READ | Man marries triplets on same day after they propose to him simultaneously, says 'love has no limits'

One user wrote, "I don’t know who they are but I am very happy for both of them," while another commented, "That's because they know how hard to convince for the love marriage and finally all your dream comes true when you see her in the wedding dress one day."

A third wrote, "Felt like their struggle has paid off it’s more than love. God bless you both."