A video that has gone viral on social media shows a groom attempting to catch up to his wedding procession after being stranded in a traffic jam. The video has surprised many viewers over the internet.

In a surprising turn of events, a wedding procession (baraat) inadvertently leaves the groom behind in heavy traffic, forcing him to chase his own baraat on foot. This shows that no matter whether you live in big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, or any other city, one issue remains universal - traffic jams. Every city boasts its own unique charm, aesthetics, and atmosphere, but traffic congestion is a common challenge.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a groom attempting to catch up to his wedding procession after being stranded in a traffic jam. The video has surprised many viewers over the internet.

The viral video, shared on Instagram by the user ‘Shaurya Dawar’, has gained over 2.5 million views. Although the specific date and location of the incident remain unverified, the video features the groom, dressed in full wedding attire, navigating through heavy traffic on foot in an effort to catch up with his baraat.

"You’re in your 30s, it’s your first and last shot at getting married, and the traffic to your venue is so bad you start wondering if the universe is trying to tell you—Bro, stay single, it’s safer," the caption on the video read.

The caption accompanying the video added a humorous touch, prompting a wave of reactions online. Many users found the scenario both surprising and relatable, with one user quipping, “Imagine getting left behind at your own wedding… bro unlocked a whole new level of rejection.”

Another user said, "Ji wo baraat aur barati time pr hain bss Dulha evening walk krk ata hi hoga."

"Aisa chill dulha toh main bhi deserve krti hun," said a third user. A forth user said, “Traffic is the biggest villain in every love story. This poor guy is literally running for his marriage!”