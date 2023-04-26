'Selfless love': Desi dulha carries injured dulhan during pheras, viral video melts internet

screengrab

New Delhi: A story about a groom assisting his injured wife at a phere ceremony has left people with an abundance of emotions in their hearts. Shatakshi, an Instagram user, posted a tale of how her now-husband helped her overcome obstacles after she encountered an accident before to their wedding. She shared a video that not only tells the story of their relationship but also shows Prateek carrying her during the phera ceremony at their wedding.

The clip describes how she got injured in an accident roughly two months before her wedding. That's when Prateek stood up to express his undying affection and backing for his bride. He did so by staying by her side, attending the hospital, assisting with her recuperation, and even donating blood. They got engaged and married after she got a little better. Prateek carried Shatakshi during the phera rite to complete the ceremony.



“Hello everyone! We are elated with the love & blessings that you have given us in the previous reel. Here is our story..I hope this is sufficient to reduce the curiosity,” Shatakshi captioned the video on Instagram.

Since the clip was shared it has gotten over 63k views, 3,954 likes, and numerous comments. People in the comments section called the couple an inspiration. See some of the reactions below:

“Sach m aapki story dkh kar lgra h lyf jisko sth dna hota h uske liye kuch matter n krta aap dono ko dkh kr lgra h lyf m kuch b itna khrb n hota Jo thik n kiya jaa skta god bless uhh both of you!” wrote a user. “Mere sath sem yahi hua h or meri bhi sadi postpone hogayi h,” commented another. “Always supa proud of you Prateek bhaiya. You are an amazing human being from our school days till now. More power to you bhaiya, and bhabhi welcome to the clan ,” shared a third. "Always be like this support each other in every situation. I am proud of you prateek." wrote a fourth. A fifth user said, "Thank God for the good man he gave u. May no evil eyes see u both"