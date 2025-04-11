The wedding was called off after the groom’s family demanded that the bride’s family cover the cost of food for 600 guests, a man revealed in an online post.

An Indian man has sparked a conversation online after sharing how his sister’s wedding was abruptly called off due to a shocking last-minute demand from the groom’s side. In a post shared on Reddit, he revealed that the wedding was cancelled because the bride’s family refused to cover the food expenses for 600 guests invited by the groom.

The man explained that the match was arranged through relatives in their small town, where traditional customs and panchayat decisions still hold strong influence. He mentioned that weddings in their area are either grand affairs costing over Rs 10-15 lakhs or simple evening tea functions. Initially, both families had agreed to cover the food costs for their respective guests.

However, just weeks before the ceremony scheduled for May, the groom’s family suddenly demanded that the bride’s family pay for all 600 guests. Unable to bear the expense, the bride’s family declined. “We are not rich enough, so we cannot spend such money,” the brother wrote, adding that the groom's family called off the wedding as a result.

Heartbroken by the cancellation, he said his mother and sister were inconsolable. “My family is afraid to get involved in legal matters because of what it might do to my sister’s reputation,” he wrote, seeking legal advice on Reddit.

The post quickly gained traction, with many commenters supporting the bride’s family and criticising the groom’s side for prioritising money over the relationship. One user wrote, “A broken engagement is much better than a bitter divorce,” while another called the groom's family’s behaviour a “red flag.”

Though many felt the sudden demand resembled a dowry, some pointed out that it did not fall under the legal definition outlined in the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961, and therefore no crime was committed. Still, commenters agreed that the bride’s family had a narrow escape from a potentially toxic alliance.

