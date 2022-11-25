Groom breaks down after seeing his bride, viral video leaves Internet teary-eyed

Screengrab

New Delhi: If wedding videos make you cry, you should avoid watching this because it will undoubtedly leave you in tears. In a clip that has gone crazy viral on social media features a groom getting emotional after seeing his girl dressed as a bride on their wedding day. The video was uploaded on Instagram by user named @Gulzar_sahab and has garnered over 36k views till now.

In the viral video, a groom is seen crying with joy as his bride-to-be approaches the wedding stage. As the beautiful bride, dressed in a bridal lehenga, approaches the stage, the groom begins to look at her lovingly and becomes emotional. Later, he wipes the tears from his cheeks. After seeing the groom cry, the bride becomes emotional as well.

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated tons of views. Till now, the clip has gathered more than 5,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The clip has also received more than 341 likes. The share has also prompted people to post various reactions.

“you have to do this, otherwise I am not marrying you,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is so touching” read another. “kitna cute ladka hai, abhi se rone lga…..abhi toh puri zindgi padi hai,” expressed a third. “Wow heart touching so lucky,” commented a fourth.