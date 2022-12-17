Green Needle or Brainstorm: Which word you hear first after watching THIS viral clip

Screengrab

New Delhi: The Internet is the only source of entertainment that never fails to deliver. Whether it's entertaining music videos, bizzare videos you can't stop watching, or content that literally confuses your mind, there's something for everyone. And now this latest audio illusion has left netizens super confused as they can hear not one not two but many different things. A video of the tricky audio illusion has gone viral on social media and we need you to solve it.

Watch the clip here:

Most folks feel it sounds like 'green needle', but while some feel it's saying 'brainstorm'. Surely, a lot of people are going insane online as a result of this green needle vs brainstorm audio. Furthermore, the video appears to claim that what you hear changes depending on which word you read on screen; for example, if you hear the audio while reading the words "green needle," you will hear "green needle" in your head. And if you read "brainstorm" on the screen, you will hear "brainstorm".

READ: Optical Illusion: Only 1 out of 10 people can spot the hidden giraffe in THIS image, can you?

You wouldn't be wrong if you had a deja vu moment. We saw something similar a few years ago, though the conflicting phrases were 'Yanny' or 'Laurel'. And the reason for the conflicting sound in the current video is the same as the Yanny-Laurel conundrum.

Yanny or Laurel confusing puzzle

Listen to this audio before diving into this insanely difficult puzzle

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Do you hear Laurel or Yanny? This audio has sparked a massive debate on the Internet in the past years, much like the blue/gold dress debate. A Twitter user shared the clip a few years ago, and people on the internet have been debating it ever since. Even after listening to this, all we can hear is "Laurel." Netizens are divided as a result of the voice.

What are Auditory illusions?

Auditory illusions are deceptive perceptions of real sounds or external stimuli. These false perceptions are analogous to optical illusions in that the listener hears either sounds that are not present in the stimulus or sounds that should not be possible given the circumstances of their creation.The brain either fails to perceive something that is present, interprets sensory information incorrectly, or falsely perceives something that does not exist. This causes auditory illusions.