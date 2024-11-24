Simi expressed her deep admiration for her manager as she said she has never met anyone like her, and she really learnt how important it is to have a good manager.

In a time when resignations can lead to disappointment or conflict, one employee's heartfelt farewell to her supportive manager has resonated positively online. Simi, who recently stepped down from her position in pursuit of better career prospects, posted an heartwarming video on Instagram that captured the emotional exchange she had with her manager.

Simi shared her heartfelt conversation with her boss on Instagram, expressing her struggle with posting such personal content. Sharing the video on Instagram, she said, "This was honestly a very difficult post for me, because I don’t like to share my emotional side on social media. But at the same time, I really wanted to share how amazing this woman has been and what a great manager looks like."

She further expressed her deep admiration for her manager, stating, "I have never met anyone like her, and I really learnt how important it is to have a good manager. If you know me personally, you know I’ve always mentioned how great my manager is, and this clip is the perfect way to show what a beautiful heart she has."

In the video, Simi informs her manager about her resignation, and her boss's response was surprising. Instead of the usual disappointment, her manager enthusiastically said, "Congratulations!" She conveyed her genuine happiness for Simi's new path, stating, "I’m really happy for you. I’m sad for me, but that’s fine." The manager also remarked, "It’s really been such a wonderful experience for me to work with you."

The video, posted a few days ago, has since gone viral, gaining over 4.9 million views and generating a wave of appreciation from online users.

Viewers have been quick to commend the supportive manager, with one user commenting, "This is how leaders should be — understanding and supportive. It's rare to see such positivity in the workplace."

Abother user said,"MILLENNIAL MANAGER FOR SURE such sweethearts the both of you."

A third user commented, "She is 'The Gold' of managers. What an incredible way of making your employee feel at ease.. no toxicity, simply being happy about other persons progress. Wish every one has a boss like this and If ever any of of us is one.. be like her !!"

"This video need to be played during corporate leadership courses/workshops on how to manage staff," wrote a fourth user.