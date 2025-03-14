As India is steeped into the vibrant Holi celebrations, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife, Grecia Munoz, joined in the festivities at a Blinkit store.

Grecia Munoz shared a video of the celebration on Instagram, with the caption, "Visited a @letsblinkit store for Holi today with @deepigoyal and @albidhindsa - it was so much fun!"

The video features Grecia posing with her husband Deepinder while receiving a Holi tilak on the forehead. Meanwhile, she also shared a couple of beautiful pictures from their joyous Holi celebrations.

In the pictures, the couple were seen distributing Gujiya - a popular Indian sweet - to the staff members.

Check out the post here

"Ordered gujiya from Zomato and celebrated Holi with our biggest family - our delivery partners. Thank you Aditya for hosting us at your Blinkit store", the post was captioned.