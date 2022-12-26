Greater Noida: SHO's wife saves abandoned child's life by saving and breastfeeding her; praised by all

Picture: ANI

The wife of a police officer in Greater Noida, India has received widespread praise for her actions in saving the life of an infant who was abandoned in the cold by his parents. The child was found on December 20, wrapped in a cloth and left in a bush in the knowledge park area of the city. When the police arrived at the scene, they found the infant crying uncontrollably due to hunger and the cold. Knowing that the child needed mother's milk, the police officer's wife, Jyoti Singh, offered to breastfeed the infant. Thanks to her actions, the child has now been admitted to a hospital and is in stable condition.

However, the police have not yet been able to locate the child's parents, who abandoned him. Jyoti Singh has spoken out against such actions, urging people not to abandon their children and encouraging those who are unable to care for their children to seek help from organizations such as orphanages or NGOs.

In a statement, Singh said, "I can't understand how could someone do something like this with a child? I felt miserable watching the baby suffer and felt like crying. I couldn't just stand and watch her crying in hunger and decided to breast-feed her. I would like to send out a message that if someone has a problem caring for their children, they should take them to a safe place like an orphanage or an NGO where they could be raised. Such acts are reprehensible."

The selfless actions of Jyoti Singh have touched the hearts of many and serve as a reminder of the importance of compassion and the value of every life.