Grandmother's teary-eyed farewell to the bride leaves netizens emotional, watch video

(Image Source: Instagram/nooriyat_mua)

Beautiful moments captured during Indian weddings are quite popular on social media. Many wedding related videos are going viral on the internet these days. However, amidst all the glitz and glamour, songs and dance, rituals and foods, the most emotional moment is the 'bidai ceremony', where the bride leaves her own house to make her husband's home her own for life.

After marriage ceremonies are over, the daughter leaves the family forever. This is when family members become emotional. This feeling can well be seen in a video that is going viral on social media. This video is from before the farewell, which will make you emotional.

The video shows the bride all decked up in a beautiful lehenga and jewellery, goes to meet her dadi (grandmother) before leaving for her sasural (groom's house). Grandma starts crying when she sees her granddaughter. But instead of crying, the bride calms her down.

The bride comforts her grandmother by saying that she is not going far away and insists that her in-law's house is just 10 km away. The emotional moment was captured in a video as the bride's grandmother gave her a teary-eyed farewell.

The video was uploaded on Instagram by an account named nooriyat_mua. The video has gone viral, making people emotional and teary-eyed. Many said they also missed their dadi, while others wished for a similar love.

One user wrote, "So pure love…meri dadi loves me alottttttt," while another wrote, "I wish I had a loving dadi like her." A third commented, "I got tears, I'm missing my dadi."