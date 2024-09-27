Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Kriti Sanon rehearses for her IIFA 2024 performance, grooves to Koi Yahan Nache Nache song in viral video

Zelenskyy meets Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, discusses Ukraine's 'victory plan'

Meet world’s richest woman, who has entered USD 100 billion club, runs Rs 5355300 crore company of...

Meet man, son of closest advisor of Mukesh Ambani’s father, who works in Reliance as…

Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju gets Mercedes Benz E-Class as gift, it costs Rs…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: Kriti Sanon rehearses for her IIFA 2024 performance, grooves to Koi Yahan Nache Nache song in viral video

Watch: Kriti Sanon rehearses for her IIFA 2024 performance, grooves to Koi Yahan Nache Nache song in viral video

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet world’s richest woman, who has entered USD 100 billion club, runs Rs 5355300 crore company of...

Meet world’s richest woman, who has entered USD 100 billion club, runs Rs 5355300 crore company of...

Here's how many crores Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan charged for Devara

Here's how many crores Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan charged for Devara

8 animals that fear water

8 animals that fear water

10 thirst trap pics of Raashi Khanna

10 thirst trap pics of Raashi Khanna

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Watch: Kriti Sanon rehearses for her IIFA 2024 performance, grooves to Koi Yahan Nache Nache song in viral video

Watch: Kriti Sanon rehearses for her IIFA 2024 performance, grooves to Koi Yahan Nache Nache song in viral video

Devara release, review live updates: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan film set for Rs 100 crore opening on first day

Devara release, review live updates: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan film set for Rs 100 crore opening on first day

Meet top actress who was offered adult film by Nepali producer, did sensational cover shoot, sister changed name for...

Meet top actress who was offered adult film by Nepali producer, did sensational cover shoot, sister changed name for...

HomeViral

Viral

Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju gets Mercedes Benz E-Class as gift, it costs Rs…

Gukesh isn’t just any ordinary student. His school, Velammal Vidyalaya, has produced 15 of India's 83 chess grandmasters, under the mentorship of chess legend Viswanathan Anand

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 06:03 AM IST

Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju gets Mercedes Benz E-Class as gift, it costs Rs…
Grandmaster Gukesh Dommaraju gets Mercedes Benz E-Class as gift
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The buzz around the Chess Olympiad medalist Gukesh Dommaraju’s felicitation ceremony wasn’t just about his brilliance on the chessboard. The crowd waited in suspense—until the moment the gift was revealed. A Rs 90 lakh Mercedes-Benz E-Class rolled into the spotlight, leaving everyone in awe. But why such a luxurious gift? The answer lay in the young chess grandmaster’s recent victory.

At just 18, Gukesh, one of India’s brightest chess stars, bagged two gold medals at the Chess Olympiad, making the nation proud. His school, Velammal Vidyalaya, part of the Velammal Nexus Group, decided to honor him grandly by gifting him a brand-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class, priced between Rs 87 lakh to Rs 1.05 crore.

Gukesh isn’t just any ordinary student. His school, Velammal Vidyalaya, has produced 15 of India's 83 chess grandmasters, under the mentorship of chess legend Viswanathan Anand. Another prodigy, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, is also a student of the same school. Their extraordinary achievements reflect the institution’s commitment to nurturing chess talent.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by ChessBase India’s founder, Sagar Shah, who captured the moment in a YouTube vlog. Gukesh candidly revealed that his dedication to chess meant he hasn’t attended regular classes since the 4th standard.

For the young grandmaster, this luxury sedan symbolizes more than just victory—it’s a reward for relentless pursuit, dedication, and making his mark on the global stage.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg beats Bernard Arnault, becomes world's 3rd richest man, net worth reaches...

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg beats Bernard Arnault, becomes world's 3rd richest man, net worth reaches...

Bizzare! Hippo drags 63-year-old to river bottom, know what happened next

Bizzare! Hippo drags 63-year-old to river bottom, know what happened next

Amid Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours, Navya Naveli Nanda does this

Amid Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours, Navya Naveli Nanda does this

Meet accomplished Bollywood actress who debuted at 11, father was an actor in Pakistan, had 8 releases in 1996

Meet accomplished Bollywood actress who debuted at 11, father was an actor in Pakistan, had 8 releases in 1996

Young Stars Cricket League 2024 Auctions Spark Excitement: Aspiring Cricketers Can Join the League for Next Season

Young Stars Cricket League 2024 Auctions Spark Excitement: Aspiring Cricketers Can Join the League for Next Season

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet 5 IITians who left high-paying jobs, cracked UPSC to become IAS, IPS

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

Meet female superstar who was diagnosed with diabetes, admires Audrey Hepburn, her nickname is...

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement