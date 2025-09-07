Grand wedding entry turns awkward as groom lifts bride and falls, video goes viral

As soon as they fall, the guests present nearby rush to their aid and lift both the bride and groom off the ground.

Weddings these days are all about grand entrances and unforgettable moments, where couples are willing to do anything to make it something memorable. In a viral video, a groom is seen trying to make a dramatic entry by carrying his bride up the stairs in a royal style. Unfortunately, everything did not go as planned, and the video has left people on the internet shocked and appalled.

The short clip quickly spread on social media and garnered millions of views. Although the bride and groom wanted to make their special day even more special with a unique moment, the sudden fall during the entry turned into a viral spectacle, garnering mixed reactions from social media users.

Groom lifts his bride but stumbles on the stairs

The video begins with the groom standing proudly next to his bride, dressed in a black sherwani. The bride looks stunning in her traditional red lehenga and has also done the perfect job with the jewellery, makeup and other accessories for the special day.

To everyone's surprise, the groom bends down and lifts his bride in his arms, which brings cheers and applause from the crowd.

At first, he moves forward with energy and confidence and somehow manages to climb a few stairs. But the problem begins when he tries to climb the sixth step.

Struggling with the weight of the bride and her heavily embroidered lehenga, he loses his balance and stumbles. The couple falls right in front of the cameramen and other guests, causing chaos.

Guests rush to help the couple after the fall

As soon as they fall, the guests present nearby rush to their aid and lift both the bride and groom off the ground. Though the moment might have been painful and a little embarrassing for the couple, it soon became one of those memorable wedding memories that no one will ever forget.

Shared on September 4, the video has garnered over 4.2 million views so far. It has garnered over 35,000 likes and countless comments, with reactions ranging from humour to sympathy.

Watch here

One user commented, "Brother needs gym." Another wrote, "Making memories!" One person said, "Full marks for the effort."

Someone said, "This is so embarrassing for him," while another commented, "Wow, he is romantic and wanted to make it memorable. Just appreciate his gesture and effort."

Some others joked, "Why on the wedding day? That day can pass peacefully, but brother, chooses violence."

Another concerned user said, "Must have gained weight because of the dress," while one commented, "Due to the lack of rehearsals."

Also read: Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: What to do after Chandra Grahan is over?