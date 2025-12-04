Grand Jaipur Wedding: Who is Indresh Upadhyay? Popular ‘Kathavachak’ getting married to former DSP's daughter at luxurious Taj Amer Hotel

Indresh Upadhaya is the son of renowned storyteller Krishna Chandra Shastri Maharaj and Narbada Sharma.

Indresh Upadhaya, a well-known 'Kathavachak', is set to tie the knot on December 5. Upadhayay, who hails from Mathura, will marry Shipra Sharma at Jaipur's Taj Amer. Wedding festivities such as Haldi and sangeet have already taken place at Upadhaya's residence in Ramanreti, Vriddavan.

According to Navbharat Times, Indresh Upadhyay's horse ride (ghudchadhi) took place on Wednesday. Wearing a turban and a pale white sherwani, the groom-to-be left for Jaipur with a wedding procession that included elephants and horses.

Who is Indresh Upadhyay?

Indresh Upadhaya is the son of renowned storyteller Krishna Chandra Shastri Maharaj and Narbada Sharma. According to a Zee News report, Upadhyay has three sisters. He was interested in spirituality since childhood. By the age of 13, he had completed studying the Bhagavad Gita.

Upadhyay later founded the organisation Bhaktipath, which aims to spread the teachings of great Indian sages and saints, according to its official website. He has 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

Who is Indresh Upadhyay's bride?

Shipra, a resident of Haryana, is the daughter of former DSP Pandit Harendra Sharma. According to the Navbharat Times, her family currently lives in Amritsar. Both families have known each other for years.

Wedding Invitation and other preparations

An invitation card has been prepared for the wedding in accordance with Vedic rituals. The card contains offerings from major temples in Vrindavan, including Radharamanji's sugar candy and cardamom prasad and laddus from other temples. The card features a beautiful image of Shrinathji.

Wedding venue and date

The wedding will take place on December 5th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. While the ceremony will be held at the Taj Hotel, other details, such as the venue, have not yet been made public. A grand reception will be held that evening.

Celebrities attending the wedding

According to the Navbharat Times, Bollywood singer B. Praak will attend the wedding. Prominent saints in Jaipur, such as Bade Bhaiya Ji of Shri Saras Nikunj and Mahant Anjan Goswami of Govinddevji Temple, have been invited. Moolak Peethadhishwar Rajendra Das Maharaj, Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, and storytellers Pundrik Goswami and Devkinandan Thakur, have also been invited.

