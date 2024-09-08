Twitter
'India can play big role in resolving Russia-Ukraine conflict': Italian PM Giorgia Meloni after meeting Zelenskyy

Manipur on the boil again, 5 killed in fresh violence in Jiribam, CM Biren Singh meets governor L Acharya

Meet man who once lived in slum, sold milk, books on street, is now worth Rs 20830 crore, is one of richest Indian in...

From Radha Vambu to Falguni Nayar: Meet India's top 10 self-made woman billionaires

Grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, guests include...

Grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, guests include...

Radhika Merchant, in her embroidered red sharara set, symbolised tradition and elegance. Her backless design and exquisite jewellery, including her mangalsutra, highlighted her first appearance as a new bride in the celebrations

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 08, 2024, 06:20 AM IST

Grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia, guests include...
Grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia
    The entire Ambani family, led by Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita, their children Isha and Anant, and the matriarch Kokilaben, came together to welcome Lord Ganesh with immense fervour. However, this year held a special place in their hearts—it was Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s first Ganesh Chaturthi as a married couple, adding a new dimension to the festivities.

    As Antilia’s grand lobby filled with floral decorations and a beautiful idol of Lord Ganesha, the family invited members of the "Reliance family" to partake in the celebrations. The rituals began at 11:30 am with priests conducting the puja, followed by a heartfelt aarti. Nita Ambani was seen meticulously overseeing the preparations, ensuring every detail was perfect.

    But what truly stood out was a gesture of devotion by Anant Ambani, who donated a 20-kilogram gold crown, worth Rs 15 crore, to the revered Lalbaugcha Raja. The crown took artisans two months to complete, showcasing the family's devotion and opulence.

    Radhika Merchant, in her embroidered red sharara set, symbolised tradition and elegance. Her backless design and exquisite jewellery, including her mangalsutra, highlighted her first appearance as a new bride in the celebrations. Paparazzi captured moments of her carrying a puja thali alongside Nita Ambani, giving the public a glimpse into the family's private celebration.

    Amidst the prayers, Anant was seen conversing with his father, Mukesh, while the idol of ‘Antilia Cha Raja’ arrived amidst a grand procession. Decorated with hundreds of flowers, the idol drew reactions from across the internet, with fans chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

