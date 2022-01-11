Grand entry! Bride and groom arrive on horses to their wedding - WATCH viral video

Wedding videos are all the rage on social media platforms right now. Every day several videos from wedding ceremonies go viral on social media which show the festivities, drama, dance that goes on during the ceremony. A new video is currently going viral on Instagram which shows the bride and groom making a grand entry to their wedding, riding horses.

During Indian weddings, it is usually the groom that arrives on a horse or a mare, however, the couple defied all norms and arrived on individual horses, together. In the video which is going viral on Instagram, the bride and groom can be seen dressed in heavily embellished wedding outfits. They can be seen holding each other's hands while riding the horses, making their way to the venue of the wedding.

The wedding guests can be seen capturing the moment on camera. The video was shared on Instagram by a user named 'The Brides Of India Official'. It was captioned as saying, "When the bride and groom make a grand entry together."

Watch the video here.

So far, the video has more than 2,000 likes on it. Netizens have also commented on the video. While some users have praised the bride and groom's grand entry, others have cited animal cruelty and did not react well to the video.

One user wrote, "I’m sorry but it just seems a little too over the top," while another said, "It is called Animal Cruelty."