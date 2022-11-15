Search icon
Video: Graduate Chaiwali of Bihar cries after confiscation of her cart, says will shut tea shop

Graduate Chaiwali has claimed that she set up her stall after getting permission from Patna Municipal Corporation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 08:05 PM IST

Video: Graduate Chaiwali of Bihar cries after confiscation of her cart, says will shut tea shop (screengrab from the viral video)

A video of Bihar's famous Graduate Chaiwali, Priyanka Gupta, is going viral on social media, wherein she is crying and telling how her cart has been confiscated again by the government.

An Economics graduate from Bihar, she has alleged that the Patna Municipal Corporation authorities have repeatedly confiscated her cart despite her having required permission to set up the stall. 

"I thought I could do something different in Bihar. But this is Bihar. Here the status of girls is limited to the kitchen," she said in the video. However, after went viral, authorities gave her a place to park her cart, reports suggest.

Watch the viral video here:

Priyanka claimed that she had set up her stall at the place for a few days after getting permission from the commissioner of Patna Municipal Corporation. But even after that, the authorities removed his cart from the place.

She said, “We are going back home after closing our company. Thanks to the system of Patna Municipal Corporation and Bihar, who showed me my status that be a girl, stay at home." The young woman has also alleged that her cart has been targeted several times.

