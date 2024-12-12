An adorable video, capturing a woman performing classical dance on the popular song 'Sajni Re', has gone viral online that has left netizens mesmerised.

The clip, shared on Instagram, features a young woman giving a classical touch to the romantic song. Dressed in a floral kurta and palazzo pants, she was seen engrossed in her dance as others heaped praise on her performance.

On top of her captivating expressions, her beautiful hand gestures added glory to the dance.

"Can never get this one out of my heart. Who wants another Sajni workshop?" the video was captioned.

The song 'Sajni Re', sung by Arijit Singh, is from 'Laapataa Ladies' which was released earlier this year on Netflix - a leading OTT platform. Backdropped against rural lives, the film gained an immense popularity with its powerful storyline and strong characters.

Here's how netizens reacted

"So so graceful always", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "So beautiful, so elegant and so graceful!"

A third joined, "Could watch you dance all day".