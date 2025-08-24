WhatsApp Scam Alert: Government employee loses Rs 1.9 lakh, find out how

A wedding invitation went viral on social media when a government employee from Maharashtra received the e-card on his WhatsApp and shockingly lost almost Rs two lakhs.

A wedding invitation went viral on social media when a government employee from Maharashtra received the e-card on his WhatsApp and shockingly lost almost Rs two lakhs. The man in question received a message from an unknown number on WhatsApp which showed an invitation card and a small message invite him to a wedding. The message read, “Welcome. Shadi mein zarur aye (Do come to the wedding). 30/08/2025. Love is the master key that opens the gate of happiness.” Below the message was a PDF file that contained the wedding invitation.

How did the man lose lakhs due to a WhatsApp message?

The file was an Android Application Package (APK) which was in the form of wedding cards that were meant to hack into users' phones and steal sensitive data. The cyberfraud victim opened the file out of curiosity which allowed the cybercriminals access the data and they stole Rs 1,90,000. On the complaint of the victim, a cyberfraud case has been filed against an unknown person at the Hingoli police station and also at the cyber cell department.

In 2024, many people lost their money to cyberfraud related wedding invitation scam. After these incidents the cyber police have been put on alert.

ALSO READ:

How WhatsApp scams take place?

Through these scams, the criminals send message/s to victims and lure them to open these. The fraud starts when the victim receives a wedding invitation on WhatsApp and as he clicks on it, the APK files get downloaded on the phone, due to which the cybercriminals are able to monitor the victim's activities. Through these files, the scammers can even misuse the data stored on the phone to scam the people by further pretending to be the phone's owner and seek money.

Regarding these cases, the Himachal Pradesh Cyber police issued a warning in 2024, and advised people to remain cautious and not download files received from unfamiliar sources.