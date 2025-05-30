Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, Chief Engineer of the Rural Development Department of the Odisha government, who tried to dispose of evidence during a raid by the Vigilance Department investigating allegations of corruption and disproportionate assets.

A movie-like scene unfolded as a man threw out bundles of Rs 500 notes through his apartment window. However, the reality was starkly different as it turned out that a state government employee was trying to destroy evidence of disproportionate assets worth Rs 2.1 crore. The passersby were shocked, while some gathered to collect the notes, and others captured the sight on their phones. The person identified is Baikuntha Nath Sarangi, Chief Engineer of the Rural Development Department of the Odisha government, who tried to dispose of evidence during a raid by the Vigilance Department investigating allegations of corruption and disproportionate assets.

The Vigilance Department conducted raids at multiple locations linked to Chief Engineer Baikuntha Nath Sarangi and recovered around Rs 2.1 crore in cash, property-related evidence and other incriminating documents. The raids were conducted at seven locations including, a house of Mr Sarangi's relative at Sikshyakapada, Angul, a Paternal house in Angul, his double-storeyed paternal building in Angul, his Office chamber, his double-storeyed residential house at Karadagadia, Angul, his flat at Dumduma in Bhubaneswar and in another flat in Puri. Rs 1.1 crore were seized at Mr Sarangi's residence at Angul and another Rs 1 crore from the Bhubaneswar flat.

The raid operations were carried out by a team of 26 police officers, led by senior officials including 8 DSPs, 12 inspectors, and 6 ASIs. The operation followed allegations that Sarangi held assets disproportionate to his known income sources.

The video of Sarangi allegedly attempting to dispose of the cash by throwing bundles of Rs 500 notes out of the window is going viral. A vigilant official stated, “On seeing the vigilance officers, Sri Sarangi threw cash bundles of Rs 500 notes through the window of his flat. The same was recovered in the presence of witnesses by the search team of Vigilance.” While the counting of the seized cash is underway using counting machines, the officials confirmed, “The total amount unearthed is Rs.2.1 crores approx.”





Meanwhile, the vigilant officials have taken stringent action against Odisha Chief Engineer Baikuntha Nath Sarangi amid serious allegations of corruption and disproportionate assets.