Viral

VIRAL

Govardhan Puja 2025: Is it on October 21 or 22? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, Annakut celebration

Govardhan Puja 2025 will be celebrated on October 22. Check date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, Annakut traditions, and spiritual significance of this divine day dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 11:19 AM IST

Govardhan Puja 2025: Is it on October 21 or 22? Know date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, Annakut celebration
As the Diwali celebrations continue across India, one of the most spiritually significant days, Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut, is set to be celebrated with great devotion and joy. The festival marks the miracle of Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan parvat to protect the people of Vrindavan from Lord Indra’s sin.

Govardhan puja 2025 date and shubh muhurat

According to the Hindu Panchang, Govardhan Puja in 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 22. The festival falls on the Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, right after Diwali.

As per Drik Panchang, here are the auspicious timings (muhurat) for the rituals:

Govardhan Puja Pratahkala Muhurat: 05:03 am to 07:38 am

Govardhan Puja Sayankala Muhurat: 03:24 pm to 05:59 pm

Pratipada Tithi Begins: 10:24 pm on October 21, 2025

Pratipada Tithi Ends: 12:46 am on October 23, 2025

ALSO READ: Bank holiday on Govardhan Puja: Are banks open or closed today on October 21? Check state-wise holiday list here

Govardhan puja rituals and traditions

On this day, devotees prepare a grand feast called Annakut, which translates to 'mountain of food.' This offering consists of varieties of sweets, rice, vegetables, fruits, and traditional delicacies arranged in the shape of a hill to symbolize Govardhan Mountain.

Worshippers then perform aarti and offer prayers to Lord Krishna, expressing gratitude for his blessings, as well as to nature and the animals that sustain human life.

Other key rituals include:

  • Creating an image of Govardhan Hill using cow dung, symbolizing purity and fertility.
  • Decorating the structure with flowers, diyas, and turmeric water.
  • Placing a small earthen lamp (diya) filled with curd, honey, sugar, milk, and Gangajal at the center.
  • Circumambulating the Govardhan image seven times while sprinkling water and sowing barley grains during each round.
  • Offering Roli, Akshat, sweets, and kheer to the deity as a mark of devotion.

Annakut celebration

The Annakut ceremony represents abundance, prosperity, and gratitude. Devotees prepare hundreds of dishes, which are later distributed as Prasad (holy offering) among family members and the community.

In temples across India, especially in Mathura and Vrindavan, elaborate Annakut displays are arranged, featuring hills of food made with sweets, fruits, and grains. The event is accompanied by bhajans, prayers, and traditional dance performances dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Farmers also worship their cows, oxen, and agricultural tools, acknowledging the importance of nature and livestock in sustaining life.

ALSO READ: Govardhan Puja 2025: Muhurat, rituals and complete Annakut samagri list for blessed celebration

