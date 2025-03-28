When his manager noticed, the man claimed his laptop had technical issues -- a lie which eventually cost him his job. "Well I got fired and l feel like an absolute loser," He added he was now back to square one.

A man's confession about getting fired from a high-paying remote job has gone viral on social media. In a post on the platform Reddit, the man posted with the title, "Got fired because I’m an idiot."

He said he had gotten the job after one year of applying daily to "tons of jobs."

But he lost it due to a habit of using his phone until late at night and subsequently oversleeping. "Long story short l would stay up late texting and scrolling like an idiot that l am that some days l would sleep in, maybe 10-15 mins max but this happened a few time," the user shared.

'Back to square one'

When his manager noticed, the man claimed his laptop had technical issues -- a lie which eventually cost him his job. "Well I got fired and l feel like an absolute loser,"

The user added he was now back to square one. "After college, I’ve had two jobs and they lasted only three months. It looks terrible on my resume. I’ve been applying again but the feeling of losing a dream job over something so easy to do is really getting to me emotionally," he stated.

'Not something I'm passionate about'

The user concluded his post by admitting that he was not passionate about the work he was doing. He revealed his real interests lied in the airline and automotive sectors, describing them as "super hard to get into."

"Thanks for the advice anyway much appreciated it's my first time getting this off my chest," he further wrote.

Reactions on Reddit

The user's post quickly went viral on Reddit, receiving over 1,500 upvotes. A lot of people reacted to the post with varying opinions.

"Got my nephew a well-paying job, and he did the same nutty nonsense. Could not put his damm phone down to work. The priority was social media connection. 2 warnings, then terminated," a user wrote.

"You've made it past the hardest part - you've acknowledged you need to work on being more responsible. Chin up and just do better," another commented.

"Everyone else here is going to make jokes, but I have some real advice for you: remote computer work is probably not a good fit for you. It certainly wasn't a fit for me back when I tried it. Not everyone can focus on work in an environment where there are endless distractions. I made some similar mistakes, but it's not because I was a bad employee. I was just in the wrong field," shared another.