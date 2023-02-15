Gorgeous Pakistani girl's graceful dance moves to 'Saat Samundar Paar' wins hearts online, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Nowadays, weddings are incomplete without some splendid dance numbers. Social media is filled with videos of the same. From the bride and groom performing on popular songs to their squad or family members setting the stage on fire, we have seen it all. . Recently, a Pakistani girl amazed the internet with her amazing dance performance on the song Saat Samundar Paar. In the video, the girl is seen dancing gracefully to the Saat Samundar Paar song from the film Vishwatma, in what appears to be a wedding or sangeet ceremony.

The now-viral video was shared by @the_videographers on Instagram. In the short clip, the gorgeous Pakistani girl can be seen performing to the popular track from Vishwatma. She was donning a beautiful lehenga and her graceful moves fascinated everyone present there and on the internet as well.

The video has over 393,000 views and approximately 22,000 likes. Netizens couldn't get enough of the girl's performance and showered her with compliments in the comments section.

Reactions from netizens:

One Instagram user wrote, "Pakistani filmmakers should hire her as a choreographer. She justified the song with her moves." A second person added, "Beautiful, just love your performance" A third person said, "She is just an amazing dancer. Just wowww" Many other Instagram users have commented using heart emojis.