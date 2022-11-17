Gorgeous Pakistani girl goes viral as shows poise and elegance in Mera Dil Ye Pukare performance

Screengrab

New Delhi: There are wedding videos on the Internet that make people both aww and smile. Here's a clip that would be an excellent addition to that list. It is a video that shows a girl from Pakistan grooving to the Lata Mangeshkar's Mera Dil Ye Pukare at a wedding. This popular song is from the 1954 film Nagin. Vaijayanti Mala, Pradeep Kumar, Jeevan, and Mubarak Silochana starred in it.

Watch the video here:

The clip which was shared on Instagram by a user named @oyee_ayesha opens with a woman, donned in a green-coloured loose-fit Kurta and pyjama, dancing to Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja with pure grace. Her dance is so good that you might want to get up and dance along with her. And no, we're not joking. You'll find yourself watching the clip several times.

So cute, no? Netizens thought so too, as they expressed their love for the performance and girl’s expression. Since being posted, the video has accumulated more than 1.2 million views. One user wrote, "Vaise to pakistani psnd nhi bilkul per yhaa me pighal gya" A second person added, "Dil aa gaya hai tumpe." A third person said, "Hence i believe this video has made my day, so beautiful". Some netizens have reacted using laughing emojis.