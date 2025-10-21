‘Goosebumps!’ Instagrammer touches India’s last railway line, internet amazed

In the video, Dhadholi can be seen standing near a sign that reads "End of Northern Railway."

India is known for its diverse and extraordinary natural scenery, many of which are hidden in places people least expect to encounter. Recently, a video of one such rare sight is going viral on social media. In the video, a man is seen standing on one of the last railway lines along the India-Pakistan border, mesmerising viewers.

The video was shared by Instagram content creator Manish Dhadholi, who has over 100,000 followers and is known for exploring unique and lesser-known places across the country. In this latest post, he travelled to Hussainiwala Railway Station in Punjab, considered one of the last railway stations on the northern border with Pakistan.

In the video, Dhadholi can be seen standing near a sign that reads "End of Northern Railway." This is the last section of the railway line on the Indian side. Hussainiwala Station was once part of the route that connected Firozpur in India to Lahore in Pakistan. Before Partition and until the India-Pakistan conflict, trains from here ran directly to Lahore. However, rail services have long since ceased, and the tracks now abruptly end near the border.

Across the fenced border is the Pakistani city of Kasur, the nearest city on the other side. The serenity of this deserted road and its proximity to the international border have amazed and moved many viewers.

The video has been viewed over 2.9 million times and has garnered thousands of reactions from social media users. Many have expressed their reverence, while others have shared their memories of the area.

One user commented, "Humans draw borders, but nature never made any," highlighting the irony of man-made boundaries. Another person said it was a view from their village in Ferozepur, near Hussainiwala. Some curious viewers also asked practical questions, such as how the trains returned from the last station, and how the content creator reached the place called the end point of the railway route.

Also read: Wife discovers her husband had HIV for decade after being told pills were for liver problem