Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Goose hugs its hooman friend in adorable viral video, netizens says 'din ban gaya ye dekhkar'

The viral video shows a goose giving her human a warm hug.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

Goose hugs its hooman friend in adorable viral video, netizens says 'din ban gaya ye dekhkar'
Screengrab

New Delhi: Some animals are undoubtedly the best friend we can get as they shower us with their unconditional love, and thankfully, this feeling is mutual. And this short clip posted online perfectly exemplifies this. It shows a goose giving her human a warm hug. Yes, the entire scene is so adorable to behold that we are confident you will watch the clip several times.

The clip starts with a goose approaching a woman in snowy backdrop. The bird opens its massive feathers and tries to hug the lady as the video progresses. In return, the lady embraces the bird and showers it with unconditional love. Gabriele Corno shared the beautiful clip on Twitter with a caption that reads, "Animals do not forget friends"

READ: Man draws incredible portrait of Lord Hanuman with sand, viral video impresses internet

Netizens absolutely loved the clip and they flooded the comment section with love and heart emojis. The heartwarming clip has collected more than 363,000 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. 

Here's how netizens reacted to this adorable footage:

“How many people watching this right now, wishes for a hug like this,” posted an individual with heart emoticons. “Awwwwww I really loved the clip thanks for sharing” wrote another. ““OMG!!! How adorable and loving is that. I’ll adopt the bird thank you Love love love it,” commented a third. “Sooooo precious love love !!!!!! Best video till date,” shared a fourth with a heart emoticon.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Shehnaaz Gill, Kriti Sanon give fashion goals in casual outfits
Meet ‘Índian Rock’ Deepak Nanda, who lost 4 kg in 12 hours
Viral Photos of the Day: Kangana Ranaut shoots Emergency, Taapsee Pannu promotes Blurr
Benefits of coconut water: Check out 5 health advantages of including it in your diet
Who was Amou Haji? 'World's dirtiest man' who passed away after first bath in decades
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 554 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.