Goose hugs its hooman friend in adorable viral video, netizens says 'din ban gaya ye dekhkar'

Screengrab

New Delhi: Some animals are undoubtedly the best friend we can get as they shower us with their unconditional love, and thankfully, this feeling is mutual. And this short clip posted online perfectly exemplifies this. It shows a goose giving her human a warm hug. Yes, the entire scene is so adorable to behold that we are confident you will watch the clip several times.

Animals do not forget friends pic.twitter.com/kG0R5merbR — Gabriele Corno (@Gabriele_Corno) December 24, 2022

The clip starts with a goose approaching a woman in snowy backdrop. The bird opens its massive feathers and tries to hug the lady as the video progresses. In return, the lady embraces the bird and showers it with unconditional love. Gabriele Corno shared the beautiful clip on Twitter with a caption that reads, "Animals do not forget friends"

READ: Man draws incredible portrait of Lord Hanuman with sand, viral video impresses internet

Netizens absolutely loved the clip and they flooded the comment section with love and heart emojis. The heartwarming clip has collected more than 363,000 views and the numbers are quickly increasing.

Here's how netizens reacted to this adorable footage:

“How many people watching this right now, wishes for a hug like this,” posted an individual with heart emoticons. “Awwwwww I really loved the clip thanks for sharing” wrote another. ““OMG!!! How adorable and loving is that. I’ll adopt the bird thank you Love love love it,” commented a third. “Sooooo precious love love !!!!!! Best video till date,” shared a fourth with a heart emoticon.