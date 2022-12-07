Google Top Global Trends 2022: A popular INDIAN dish is the most searched recipe, can you guess?

Image for representation (Pixabay)

Never underestimate the power of the Indian markets. If you don’t believe us, then you should take a look at the top global trends released by Google as its 2022 yearender.

While there are international favourites like Bolo Caseiro (homemade cake) and Tuzlu Kurabiye (salt cookie) in the list, one dish hugely popular in the Indian markets has made it to the top, and as Google has written its name in Hindi, it’s pretty apparent who has been searching for it.

Well, the dish is Paneer Pasanda which has ruled the hearts of millions in India and outside that has been ranked number one in the top global trends list. It’s a huge achievement for the connoisseurs of this marvellous vegetarian dish, because Paneer Pasanda despite enjoying a niche fan base, has been usually considered lesser popular than other paneer dishes such as Shahi Paneer and Paneer Lababdar.

Paneer Pasanda is a special recipe that requires expertise in handling paneer (cheese) in a way that ensures a creamy froth over the gravy but without being too obvious. It’s a subtle dish that gives the essence of paneer but with a heavy hint of the cream in its gravy.

A lot of specialised eateries have started offering Paneer Pasanda these days, which speaks volume about its growing popularity. Its inclusion in Google’s top global trends is a definitive hint about what we could expect from it in future.

Overnight Oats and Zimtschnecken are ranked at number four and five in the list.

