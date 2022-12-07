List of most Googled news events in India in 2022 released, here's what people searched online

List of most Googled news events in India in 2022 released (file photo)

Top searches in Google in 2022: Google has released its annual Year in Search results list, which revealed that singing icon Lata Mangeshkar’s death in February was the most-googled news event of the year. While Brahmastra topped the list of the most-googled Indian movies of 2022.

The top three search trends in India were - Indian Premier League, CoWIN, and FIFA World Cup. Also, people searched for a diverse range of topics under the 'What is' category such as NATO, PFI, Agneepath Scheme, and Article 370.

Four personalities from the world of entertainment found mentioned on the list of the top 10 most googled personalities of 2022. News events were headlined by the demise of Lata Mangeshkar, Sidhu Moose Wala, Queen Elizabeth and Shane Warne.

Here's the list of the most Googled news events in India in 2022:



1) Lata Mangeshkar passing

2) Sidhu Moose Wala passing

3) Russia Ukraine war

4) UP Election results

5) Covid-19 cases in India

6) Shane Warne passing

7) Queen Elizabeth passing

8) KK passing

9) Har Ghar Tiranga

10) Bappi Lahiri passing

