Google's top executive has valuable advice for aspiring engineers amid AI revolution, says 'Computer science degree alone isn't...'

With the advent of artificial intelligence, the job market for engineers has experienced a drastic shift. The tech industry is prioritising AI-driven workflows, making it difficult for engineers to cope with the situation. Amid this, Google’s Android head, Sameer Samat, shared a valuable piece of advice for aspiring engineers, stating that a computer science degree alone would not be enough to land top positions in tech companies.

The major trend of engineers getting laid off at tech giants has led to over 100,000 job cuts in the tech industry so far in 2025. Top players like Intel, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Google have been slashing thousands of jobs, citing a mix of economic uncertainty, shifting priorities, and the accelerating adoption of AI technologies as reasons.



What did Google's Android Head suggest to aspiring engineers?

Google’s top executive said the candidates need to upskill, as formal education alone does not guarantee success. The engineers, along with technical skills, should develop creativity and problem-solving skills as well. They need to develop deep expertise in areas they're genuinely passionate about beyond their formal education. He argued that the computer science major desperately needs rebranding, as it's commonly misunderstood as merely learning programming languages like Java. He explained that true computer science education focuses on problem-solving methodologies, system design, and collaborative approaches rather than just coding skills.



Key takeaways for engineers amid AI revolution

Samat further emphasised that breaking down complex problems, designing scalable systems, and effectively tackling teams are what the core proposition of computer science education is, besides coding. As artificial intelligence increasingly automates fundamental programming tasks, he warned students not to pursue computer science just because of its value; instead, he advised them to develop passion in specialised areas to stand out. Citing his own experience launching two startups in his twenties, he emphasised the importance of becoming a top expert in a field one is truly passionate about. His key takeaways include ‘think beyond the degree’, ‘focus on skills and adaptability’, ‘teamwork and communication skills are important’ and ‘keep in mind the user-centric approach’.