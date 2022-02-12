Google reveals 10 top most searched jobs during COVID-19 - Check them out

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many to leave their jobs while many were laid off by their companies due to cost-cutting and other factors. This led many individuals to take a leap of faith and start their own business while others still searched for jobs online.

Recently, Google released a survey that has revealed what were the most searched jobs that included helping others, travel and working in real estate. Basically, most people searched for jobs that didn't require working under anyone, where they could be their own boss.

Here are the topmost searched jobs from January 2021-January 2022:

- Real estate agent

- Flight attendant

- Notary

- Therapist

- Pilot

- Firefighter

- Personal trainer

- Psychiatrist

- Physical therapist

- Electrician