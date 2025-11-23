Google Nano Banana Pro becomes talk of the internet for solving maths in user’s handwriting: 'Life saving'

In his post, the user described how Nano Banana Pro easily solved a handwritten question after uploading a simple photo of his notes.

Google's new Nano Banana Pro tool has become the topic of discussion online after a user demonstrated how accurately it can read and create images from real handwriting.

An image shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows the tool solving a handwritten question simply by analysing a photo. It not only solved the math problem but also imitated the user's handwriting.

@immasiddx shared this post with the caption, "Google's Nano Banana Pro is the best image generation AI ever."

In his post, the user described how Nano Banana Pro easily solved a handwritten question after uploading a simple photo of his notes.

"I gave it a picture of a question, and it solved it correctly in my own handwriting. Students will love this," he adds.

The model processed the image smoothly and produced the answer in the same handwriting, which he says far exceeded his expectations.

See the post here:

This post, shared on November 21, 2025, has garnered 554,000 views and received numerous comments.

Netizens reaction:

X users commented with surprise, saying they had never seen an AI model handle handwriting so accurately.

One user commented, "Incredible, and we're still at the beginning of AI."

Another user commented, "Handwriting used to be 'proof of work.' It was a biometric signature of effort. Now, it's just a style filter. We haven't just automated 'thinking'; we've also automated human imperfection."

A third user commented, "The education system, which was already lagging, has a huge challenge to address."

One person said, "Students won't learn anything and will have AI do their homework."

Another user commented, "If it even copied your handwriting, why aren't you freaking out???"

Many users praised the smooth output, calling it "next-level technology."

Also read: Sobhita Dhulipala drops simple yet unique birthday wish for husband Naga Chaitanya, shares unseen romantic photo; See pic