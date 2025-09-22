Google Gemini: Try THESE 5 AI prompts to turn your ordinary photos into vibrant Durga Puja shots

Using Google Gemini, users can generate Durga Puja-inspired AI portraits with sarees, jewellery, and pandal backdrops. Here are 5 viral prompts you can try to make ordinary selfies look festive.

As the festive season arrives, Instagram is once again buzzing with creative photo trends. This year, Durga Puja has inspired a new wave of AI-generated fashion edits. After the viral retro saree edits, users are now experimenting with Durga Puja-inspired saree looks using Google Gemini’s AI-powered image editing tool, popularly known as Nano Banana.

Originally, Nano Banana became popular for creating unique avatars and quirky digital portraits. But now, the tool is being used in a far more artistic way. Ahead of Durga Puja, users are transforming their selfies into realistic, festive portraits featuring traditional Bengali sarees, gold jewellery, and pandal-inspired backdrops.

The rise of AI-generated festive portraits

With Google Gemini’s Nano Banana tool, users only need to upload a selfie and write a creative text prompt. The AI then generates high-quality portraits with sharp details, realistic clothing textures, festive lighting, and even dramatic cinematic effects.

5 viral Durga Puja AI prompts to try

If you’re curious to join this trend, here are five of the most popular Google Gemini AI prompts people are using for Durga Puja 2025.

Prompt 1

Generate a high-resolution festive portrait of a woman dressed in a classic red and white saree, paired with gold jewellery and elegant Durga Puja makeup. Add temple-inspired décor, warm golden lighting, and lit oil lamps in the background for a timeless look.

Prompt 2

Create a retro vintage-style portrait in an off-white saree with a red border, styled like a ’90s movie still. Add wavy hair, a windy atmosphere, and a dramatic Durga Puja pandal background with Maa Durga’s idol.

Prompt 3

Generate a 4K portrait of a woman in a saree with intricate gold jewellery, a red bindi, and a festive thali in her hands. The background should show blurred lights and a Durga idol.

Prompt 4

Create a cinematic Durga Puja portrait with a red and gold saree, styled hair, and subtle festive makeup. Place the subject against a pandal filled with glowing lights, adding soft film grain for realism.

Prompt 5

Generate a retro-textured 4K HD portrait of a woman in a red and white saree with gold borders and simple jewellery. Keep the background plain but filled with Puja decorations and a film grain effect.

