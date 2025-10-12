Add DNA as a Preferred Source
VIRAL

Google Gemini Prompts: 7 viral nano banana trends to turn photos into ultra-realistic 3D figurines

Google Gemini’s Nano Banana trend lets users turn photos into realistic 3D figurines. Try these seven viral prompts and unleash your AI creativity.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 01:50 PM IST

Google Gemini Prompts: 7 viral nano banana trends to turn photos into ultra-realistic 3D figurines
    What Is the “Nano Banana” Trend?

    The Nano Banana trend is taking the internet by storm! Originating from Google Gemini’s new AI image feature, it lets users turn ordinary photos into realistic 3D figurines. These creations often appear inside packaging boxes, standing on acrylic bases, or styled like miniatures you’d find in a collector’s showcase.

    You don’t need to be an artist or designer; just upload your photo, describe your preferred style, and let Gemini AI Studio do the magic. The tool turns your image into a detailed, toy-like version of yourself or anything else you choose.

    Top 7 viral Nano Banana prompts to try

    Here are the seven most viral and creative prompt ideas trending among Gemini users right now. Each one can be customised with your photo and details.

    1. Action Figure Persona

    Prompt:

    'Turn my photo into a collectable action figure inside a toy box with a clear plastic window. Add bold graphics, my name, and keep my facial features realistic.'

    2. Retro Decade Throwback

    Prompt:

    'Transform me into a 1970s disco poster. Include neon lights, flared pants, and a glowing disco ball background.'

    3. TV Show Scene

    Prompt:

    'Place me in an iconic sitcom moment, like sitting with the cast of Friends on their couch. Include soft lighting and a relaxed mood.'

    4. Classic Art Mash-Up

    Prompt:

    'Blend me into Van Gogh’s Starry Night. Match the art style and make me look like part of the painting.'

    ALSO READ: Google Gemini: 7 AI prompts for girls to create visually stunning Diwali pictures

    5. Travel & Landmark Edition

    Prompt:

    'Show me standing before the Taj Mahal at sunset with a gentle reflection on the water.'

    6. Pet or Companion Figurine

    Prompt:

    'Turn me and my pet into matching toy figurines on acrylic bases, with my pet wearing an accessory like a cute hat.'

    7. Futuristic Sci-Fi Twist

    Prompt:

    'Make me a cyberpunk figurine surrounded by neon lights, holograms, and a futuristic city backdrop.'

    ALSO READ: Google Gemini Nano Banana AI can now generate romantic couple photos with THESE prompts

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
