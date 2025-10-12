Google Gemini Prompts: 7 viral nano banana trends to turn photos into ultra-realistic 3D figurines

IND vs WI, Day 3 of 2nd Test: Kuldeep Yadav achieves milestone, equals 68-year-old record, becomes 2nd left-arm wrist spinner to...
VIRAL
Google Gemini’s Nano Banana trend lets users turn photos into realistic 3D figurines. Try these seven viral prompts and unleash your AI creativity.
The Nano Banana trend is taking the internet by storm! Originating from Google Gemini’s new AI image feature, it lets users turn ordinary photos into realistic 3D figurines. These creations often appear inside packaging boxes, standing on acrylic bases, or styled like miniatures you’d find in a collector’s showcase.
You don’t need to be an artist or designer; just upload your photo, describe your preferred style, and let Gemini AI Studio do the magic. The tool turns your image into a detailed, toy-like version of yourself or anything else you choose.
Here are the seven most viral and creative prompt ideas trending among Gemini users right now. Each one can be customised with your photo and details.
Prompt:
'Turn my photo into a collectable action figure inside a toy box with a clear plastic window. Add bold graphics, my name, and keep my facial features realistic.'
Prompt:
'Transform me into a 1970s disco poster. Include neon lights, flared pants, and a glowing disco ball background.'
Prompt:
'Place me in an iconic sitcom moment, like sitting with the cast of Friends on their couch. Include soft lighting and a relaxed mood.'
Prompt:
'Blend me into Van Gogh’s Starry Night. Match the art style and make me look like part of the painting.'
Prompt:
'Show me standing before the Taj Mahal at sunset with a gentle reflection on the water.'
Prompt:
'Turn me and my pet into matching toy figurines on acrylic bases, with my pet wearing an accessory like a cute hat.'
Prompt:
'Make me a cyberpunk figurine surrounded by neon lights, holograms, and a futuristic city backdrop.'
