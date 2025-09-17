Google Gemini Nano Banana is viral in India; check out all top trends

Instagram, TikTok, and X are now flooded with countless versions, making Nano Banana one of the hottest AI trends of the moment.

Social media is going bananas over Google Gemini’s Nano Banana feature, a playful image-editing tool developed by Google DeepMind. Built into the Gemini AI app, the feature has sparked a wave of creativity online, inspiring viral trends that range from 3D figurines and retro saree portraits to nostalgic Polaroid edits and even AI pre-wedding shoots.

The craze first began with quirky 3D figurines but quickly expanded. Soon, users were experimenting with saree makeovers, celebrity edits, and even emotional recreations with loved ones who are no longer alive. Instagram, TikTok, and X are now flooded with countless versions, making Nano Banana one of the hottest AI trends of the moment.

Here’s a breakdown of the biggest Nano Banana trends taking over the internet:

1) 3D Figurines

The trend that kicked everything off. Users turn their photos into hyper-realistic figurines, nicknamed “Nano Bananas.” These edits look like collectable toys and have gone viral across platforms.

How to try: Upload a photo on Google Gemini and use the figurine prompt to create a mini version of yourself (or even your pet) complete with a toy-style package design.

2) AI Saree Retro Look

After figurines, the retro saree portrait became a hit. This trend transforms users into classic Indian saree portraits with a vintage vibe.

How to try: Upload your picture to Gemini and paste the saree prompt for a 4K ultra-realistic retro portrait with elegant draping, flowers tucked in your hair, and a soft vintage glow.

3) Hug My Younger Self

One of the most nostalgic trends, this edit creates a Polaroid of your present self hugging your childhood self.

How to try: Upload one childhood photo and one recent photo, then generate a Polaroid using the special prompt.

4) Reuniting With Deceased Loved Ones

An emotional twist on the Polaroid trend, this edit allows people to create heartfelt photos with loved ones who have passed away.

How to try: Upload your photo and one of the person you want to recreate a moment with, then generate a Polaroid with soft lighting and a natural background.

5) AI Pre-Wedding Photoshoots

Couples are using Nano Banana to create romantic pre-wedding style portraits without stepping into a studio.

How to try: Upload a couple’s photo and use the golden-hour prompt to generate dreamy portraits in scenic backdrops.

6) Celebrity Edits

Fans are also using the feature to pose with their favourite celebrities. From Bollywood stars to global icons, Nano Banana makes it look like a Polaroid selfie moment.

How to try: Upload your photo with a celebrity image and generate a fun Polaroid-style snapshot together.

From fun collectables to deeply emotional recreations, Google Gemini’s Nano Banana feature is redefining how people use AI to tell stories through images. Whether it’s nostalgia, romance, or creativity, this viral trend shows no signs of slowing down.

