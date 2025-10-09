Google Gemini Nano Banana AI can now generate romantic couple photos with THESE prompts

If you've ever wanted to transport yourself and your partner back to the romantic vibes of the 40s or 50s, here's a guide to rekindling those nostalgic memories.

There's a new craze sweeping the internet: Nano Banana Labs, powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash. Social media feeds are flooded with dreamy, retro-inspired couple portraits that look straight out of the golden age, blending vintage aesthetics and Pinterest-style touches. These AI-powered edits have quickly become the latest favourite for couples seeking timeless, cinematic memories.

Viral prompts for retro-style viral couple AI portraits

Prompt 1:

"Create a retro, vintage-inspired image based on a reference photo, grainy yet vibrant. The girl should wear an off-white cotton sari and a red blouse, styled in a Pinterest-inspired aesthetic. Capture the essence of a '90s film villain with dark brown hair, an airy romantic vibe, and dramatic contrasts. She should pose as if she's walking and looking back, while the boy, dressed in an off-white kurta, holds the pallu of her sari. Place them in front of an old wooden door with moody, cinematic shadows."

Prompt 2:

"Create a retro, grainy yet bright image. The girl is wearing a red, vintage-style sari with flowing curls, a small flower in her hair, gently blowing in the wind. The boy, wearing a white Chinese-collared kurta, is holding her waist and looking into her eyes. They are standing against a plain wall, immersed in deep shadows and contrasts, creating a moody, romantic effect."

Prompt 3:

"Turn this photo into a retro, vintage-inspired image, grainy yet bright. The girl is wearing a black cotton sari with a white leaf print and a matching blouse, with white flowers in her hair. The boy is wearing a blue short kurta with white chinos. Set the scene on a wooden bench with blowing maple leaves, where the girl is reading a book and the boy is fixing his hair while looking at her."

Prompt 4:

"Turn this photo into a vintage, grainy yet vibrant portrait. The girl is wearing a brown Pinterest-style sari with a flower in her hair. The boy is wearing a suit. Place them in front of a solid wall, with deep shadows and dramatic contrast, to create a mysterious, cinematic atmosphere."

Prompt 5:

"Combine two photos into one. The girl is standing in front, and the boy is embracing her from behind. Both are facing forward, standing against a backdrop of flowering plants in a dreamy, romantic frame."

