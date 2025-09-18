Google Gemini introduce new ‘Nano Banana’ update; check out 8 prompts to transform your profile pic

The post shared a video showcasing creative ideas for quirky, stylish, and unique profile pictures.

The internet can't get enough of Google Gemini's latest feature, Nano Banana. People all over social media are using this quirky trend to imagine creative pictures. After the hype of 3D figurines, AI retro saree style, Polaroid edits, and the “hug my younger self” trend, the tool is back with brand-new prompts to keep the buzz alive.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Google Gemini wrote, “Looking to Nano Banana your profile pic? Here are 5 prompts to try.” The post shared a video showcasing creative ideas for quirky, stylish, and unique profile pictures.

Google also took to Instagram to announce the latest update, introducing eight prompts for users to try out Nano Banana on their profile pictures.

Prompts shared by Google Gemini for profile pictures:

1) “Without changing my outfit, what would I look like as a racing video game character from the 90s?”

2) “Turn me into the cover character on a worn paperback bestseller.”

3) “Preserving my likeness, create a ceramic mug version of my head. Make my head the entire mug.”

4) “Turn me into a huge graffiti mural on the side of a building.”

5) “Turn me into a detailed amigurumi doll sitting on a shelf.”

6) “Create a custom tarot card with a detailed folk-art, vibrant colour style of me.”

7) “Turn me into a simple neon sign hanging on a wall.”

8) “Turn me into a piece of collage art using magazine cutouts glued on construction paper and framed. Replace the background with a collage as well.”

How to use these prompts:

Step 1: Open the official Google Gemini app or website.

Step 2: Upload a high-quality picture.

Step 3: Enter the prompt chosen by you.

Step 4: Tap the click button to generate and wait a few seconds for the AI to create your image.

Also read: Why you should never switch on hotel room lights first thing; here’s why it’s a mistake