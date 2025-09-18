Google Gemini introduce new ‘Nano Banana’ update; check out 8 prompts to transform your profile pic

US revokes sanctions waiver for India at Iran's Chabahar port: How will it impact New Delhi?
VIRAL
The post shared a video showcasing creative ideas for quirky, stylish, and unique profile pictures.
The internet can't get enough of Google Gemini's latest feature, Nano Banana. People all over social media are using this quirky trend to imagine creative pictures. After the hype of 3D figurines, AI retro saree style, Polaroid edits, and the “hug my younger self” trend, the tool is back with brand-new prompts to keep the buzz alive.
Google also took to Instagram to announce the latest update, introducing eight prompts for users to try out Nano Banana on their profile pictures.
1) “Without changing my outfit, what would I look like as a racing video game character from the 90s?”
2) “Turn me into the cover character on a worn paperback bestseller.”
3) “Preserving my likeness, create a ceramic mug version of my head. Make my head the entire mug.”
4) “Turn me into a huge graffiti mural on the side of a building.”
5) “Turn me into a detailed amigurumi doll sitting on a shelf.”
6) “Create a custom tarot card with a detailed folk-art, vibrant colour style of me.”
7) “Turn me into a simple neon sign hanging on a wall.”
8) “Turn me into a piece of collage art using magazine cutouts glued on construction paper and framed. Replace the background with a collage as well.”
Step 1: Open the official Google Gemini app or website.
Step 2: Upload a high-quality picture.
Step 3: Enter the prompt chosen by you.
Step 4: Tap the click button to generate and wait a few seconds for the AI to create your image.
