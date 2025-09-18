Google Gemini AI photo trend: How to turn selfies into portraits with famous historic rulers

The tool reimagines regular selfies as cinematic creations that merge photography and digital art.

The latest update on Google's Gemini app, called Nano Banana, is making waves on the internet. The tool is generating buzz across social media platforms with posts featuring hyper-realistic portraits, artistic creations, and playful edits that allow people to imagine themselves alongside famous historical figures.

How to create your own AI image?

Creating AL-generated images with Gemini is a quick and simple process.

Step 1 - Download the Gemini app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Step 2 - Sign in to your Google account.

Step 3 - Upload your photos to use as the base.

Step 4 - Type a prompt.

Step 5 - Tap the send button. You will see Gemini generating the final image, which can be shared on different social media platforms.

Creativity

The most exciting part is the prompts. Here's one that many have shared: “Create a cinematic, hyper-realistic, documentary-style photo. Place the person in this picture alongside Chandragupta Maurya, making the scene look natural and authentic. Both facing the camera.”

The name of the ruler can be changed to any popular figure, letting users imagine themselves in different eras and settings.

What is Nano Banana

The newest feature in the Google Gemini app, Nano Banana, has been designed to generate ultra-realistic, four-dimensional style portraits. The tool reimagines regular selfies as cinematic creations that merge photography and digital art.

